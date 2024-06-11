Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Aura Minerals Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:ORA)

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aura Minerals in a report released on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.68 for the year. The consensus estimate for Aura Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share.

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$178.06 million during the quarter. Aura Minerals had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.89%.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Aura Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORA

Aura Minerals Stock Up 5.0 %

Aura Minerals stock opened at C$12.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$903 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.57 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.97. Aura Minerals has a 12 month low of C$8.09 and a 12 month high of C$13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.13.

Aura Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Aura Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. Aura Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 957.14%.

About Aura Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.