Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Centerra Gold Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CG. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.90 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price objective on Centerra Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.55 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.07.

Centerra Gold Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CG stock opened at C$9.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.07 and a 1-year high of C$10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$412.37 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 3.40%.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Insider Transactions at Centerra Gold

In other Centerra Gold news, Director Craig Stephen Macdougall purchased 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.56 per share, with a total value of C$100,330.65. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

