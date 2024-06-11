Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Quanex Building Products Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 10th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Quanex Building Products’ current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Quanex Building Products’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

NX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

NX opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.30. Quanex Building Products has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $39.31.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.80 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 16.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 791,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,208,000 after buying an additional 251,892 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 19.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 462,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,041,000 after acquiring an additional 74,297 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 493.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 59,438 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,714,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,553,000 after purchasing an additional 30,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 229,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 29,662 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 3,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $115,574.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

