Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Esperion Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $137.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.11 million.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Herbst Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

