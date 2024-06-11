Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited Plans — Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CLWT)

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
Euro Tech Price Performance
NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Euro Tech has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euro Tech in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Euro Tech Company Profile
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
