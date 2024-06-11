Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Shares Sold by Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 107,940 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Euronav were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 286,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 123,724 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Euronav in the third quarter worth $4,220,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth $4,376,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Euronav by 3,218.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 577,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 560,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronav in the third quarter worth $407,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Euronav from $17.86 to $21.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronav presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

Euronav Trading Up 0.2 %

EURN opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Euronav NV has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.42.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Euronav had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 103.93%. The business had revenue of $203.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.96 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

