Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $269,000 Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,645,000 after purchasing an additional 503,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,680,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,004,000 after acquiring an additional 45,013 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,778,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,896,000 after acquiring an additional 145,168 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,349,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,736,000 after acquiring an additional 95,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,280,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,916,000 after acquiring an additional 451,744 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

