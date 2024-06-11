Evercore Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in ONEOK by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 92,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,076,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,782,000 after buying an additional 552,824 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.25.

ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $80.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.68. The company has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

