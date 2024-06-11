Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock Position Increased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 622,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,870,000 after purchasing an additional 125,813 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $29,296,000. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $2,113,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.83.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $149.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.70. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $164.99.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

