FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) & Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Critical Contrast

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) and Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trump Media & Technology Group has a beta of 6.15, indicating that its share price is 515% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Profitability

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Trump Media & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FactSet Research Systems 22.72% 34.36% 14.67% Trump Media & Technology Group N/A -3,269.50% -116.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

91.2% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Trump Media & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Trump Media & Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FactSet Research Systems and Trump Media & Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FactSet Research Systems 4 7 0 0 1.64 Trump Media & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus price target of $431.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.22%. Given FactSet Research Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe FactSet Research Systems is more favorable than Trump Media & Technology Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Trump Media & Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FactSet Research Systems $2.09 billion 7.43 $468.17 million $12.63 32.16 Trump Media & Technology Group N/A N/A -$21.89 million N/A N/A

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Trump Media & Technology Group.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Trump Media & Technology Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc., a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves portfolio managers, investment banks, asset managers, wealth advisors, corporate clients, and other financial services entities. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.