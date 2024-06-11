Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1,500.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FICO. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,274.33.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,309.89 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $764.49 and a 12 month high of $1,451.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 68.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,260.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,231.03.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,503,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,503,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,142,247 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.