FAR (OTCMKTS:FARYF) Shares Up 16.8%

FAR Limited (OTCMKTS:FARYF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 16.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

FAR Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24.

FAR Company Profile

FAR Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company with primary assets in West Africa and Australia. The company holds a portfolio of exploration licenses in the Gambia and Guinea-Bissau. It also holds a petroleum exploration permit in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as First Australian Resources NL and changed its name to FAR Limited in 2010.

