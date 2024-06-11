Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.58.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FATE. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

FATE opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $439.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.47). The business had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 2,933.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

