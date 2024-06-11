Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:FTIVU) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:FTIVU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.81 and last traded at $14.14. Approximately 3,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 16,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.
Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14.
Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV Company Profile
FinTech Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
