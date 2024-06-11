First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.62.

A number of research firms have commented on FHN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on First Horizon in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

