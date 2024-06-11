First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report issued on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.34 million. First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 20.02%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $29.79.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

