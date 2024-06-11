First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

FM has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.78.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$17.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$14.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.68. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$9.31 and a 1 year high of C$39.13.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.08). First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.25 billion.

Insider Activity at First Quantum Minerals

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total value of C$885,022.50. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.