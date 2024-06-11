First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stake Lowered by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,873 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $7,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 29,397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 19,448 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in First Solar by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $422,861,000 after purchasing an additional 351,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $37,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $766,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,519 shares of company stock valued at $13,324,756 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR opened at $279.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.47. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $286.60.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. First Solar’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.64.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

