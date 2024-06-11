First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDVY. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,477,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,597 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,167,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,179,000 after buying an additional 1,566,457 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,870,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,944,000 after buying an additional 935,420 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,087,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after buying an additional 667,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,863,000 after buying an additional 630,424 shares during the last quarter.

SDVY stock opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.83. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $34.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

