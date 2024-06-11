Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.22

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, June 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.218 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s previous final dividend of $0.21.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- FuelCell Energy Ignites Short-Covering Rally, Don’t Buy Into It
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Can Robinhood Stock Double Again in 2024? Here’s Why It Might
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Marvell Technology Data Center Revenues Surge, But the Rest Fall
Receive News & Ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.