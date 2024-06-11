Five Below, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $3.81 Per Share (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Five Below in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 6th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $3.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.89. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FIVE. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Five Below from $187.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $176.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

Five Below Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of FIVE opened at $115.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.32 and its 200-day moving average is $177.18. Five Below has a 12 month low of $106.21 and a 12 month high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

