Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 4.40 Per Share

Foresight VCT (LON:FTV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Foresight VCT’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Foresight VCT Stock Performance

LON:FTV opened at GBX 84 ($1.07) on Tuesday. Foresight VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 72.50 ($0.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 84 ($1.07). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 79.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £226.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,200.00 and a beta of 0.01.

Foresight VCT Company Profile

Foresight VCT Plc is a private equity and buyouts firm, venture capital trust and managed by Foresight Group. This fund invests in SME, later stage growth capital opportunities across a range of sectors. It engages in investments in unquoted or AIM-listed companies in the United Kingdom. It invests in technology companies in United Kingdom.

