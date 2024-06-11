Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fortinet from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $60.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.10. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,553,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,776,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,403 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,858. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

