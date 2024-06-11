Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stake Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 681,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Fortive worth $50,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 68,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Fortive by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 45,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 25,815 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fortive by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,003,000 after buying an additional 86,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $73.15 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $87.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTV. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.46.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

