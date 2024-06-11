Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.13

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $1.48. Fossil Group shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 884,040 shares.
Fossil Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $74.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13.
Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 37.15% and a negative net margin of 10.44%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fossil Group
About Fossil Group
Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.
