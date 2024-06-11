Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.13

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $1.48. Fossil Group shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 884,040 shares.

Fossil Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 37.15% and a negative net margin of 10.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fossil Group

About Fossil Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Fossil Group by 35.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,391 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,672,340 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 581,831 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,764 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,023 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,022 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 32,858 shares in the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.