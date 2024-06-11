Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIA. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. KWB Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 118,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 67,738 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 7,824.1% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 22,064 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,866 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000.

Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FLIA stock opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average of $20.12.

About Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF

The Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (FLIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate ex-USD index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in government, agency, and corporate debt outside of the United States. FLIA was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

