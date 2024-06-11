FuelCell Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 21,462 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 140% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,935 call options.

FuelCell Energy Stock Up 12.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 3.56.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,976,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,655 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,579,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,397 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,571,508 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 430,184 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,576,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,510,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 400,228 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.