FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Becton, Dickinson and Company Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $13.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.01. The consensus estimate for Becton, Dickinson and Company’s current full-year earnings is $13.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.35 EPS.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BDX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $239.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $224.00 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 380.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,580,000 after buying an additional 46,668 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total transaction of $781,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,597 shares of company stock worth $2,028,786 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.