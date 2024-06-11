FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Issued By William Blair

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a report released on Thursday, June 6th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $15.74 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $15.95. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $15.96 per share.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $845.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.00.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.3 %

COST stock opened at $848.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $516.00 and a twelve month high of $850.38. The company has a market cap of $376.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $762.80 and a 200-day moving average of $716.03.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,635 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,693 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,674,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

