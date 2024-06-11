FY2024 EPS Estimates for ABM Industries Incorporated Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for ABM Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, June 6th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $3.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.39. The consensus estimate for ABM Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

ABM has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

ABM stock opened at $50.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.16.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of ABM Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,730,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in ABM Industries by 152.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 14,560 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its stake in ABM Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 15,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at $10,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $567,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $245,323.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $567,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,643 shares of company stock worth $1,055,490. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.56%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

See Also

