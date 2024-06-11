FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2025 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ERO. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.54.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$28.43 on Tuesday. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$15.72 and a 1-year high of C$32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.15. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of C$142.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$141.98 million.

In related news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.69, for a total transaction of C$35,865.52. Company insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

