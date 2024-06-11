FY2024 EPS Estimates for Hecla Mining Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Hecla Mining in a report issued on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HL. Cibc World Mkts raised Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.97.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HL opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.31 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tactive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 107,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 40,730 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 48.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 159,629.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 424,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 424,615 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,576,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after buying an additional 32,478 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.