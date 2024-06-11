FY2024 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Decreased by Analyst

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IAG. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.01.

View Our Latest Report on IAG

IAMGOLD Price Performance

IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 293,363 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 0.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 987,468 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.