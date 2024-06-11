FY2024 EPS Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. Increased by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a report issued on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MAG. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Ventum Cap Mkts cut MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $20.25 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

MAG Silver Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.14. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,518,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth $3,925,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MAG Silver by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 15.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 44,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

