FY2024 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) Boosted by National Bank Financial

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for New Gold in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.23%.

NGD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC upgraded shares of New Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.10 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NGD

New Gold Trading Down 1.5 %

NGD opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.48. New Gold has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in New Gold by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 180,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 39,340 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Herr Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 25.3% during the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 3,710,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 198.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 247,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 164,664 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in New Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Gold

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.