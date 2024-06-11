FY2024 EPS Estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Cut by William Blair (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 6th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.65. The consensus estimate for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

SMG opened at $67.80 on Monday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.77.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.36. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $2,159,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,746,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,684,656.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 26.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,336,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,726,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,359,000 after purchasing an additional 542,406 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,113,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,210,000 after purchasing an additional 479,315 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3,581.1% in the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 478,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,695,000 after purchasing an additional 465,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,699,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

