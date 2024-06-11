FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) Issued By HC Wainwright

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a research report issued on Monday, June 10th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

ITR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Ventum Financial lowered their target price on Integra Resources from C$3.05 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Integra Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

ITR opened at C$1.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$110.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.85. Integra Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.86 and a 52 week high of C$1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.14.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.04).

About Integra Resources

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.