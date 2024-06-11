FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Torex Gold Resources Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a report issued on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.96. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share.
Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.05. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of C$318.84 million during the quarter.
Shares of TSE:TXG opened at C$21.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$20.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.40 and a 1-year high of C$22.56.
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.
