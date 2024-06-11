FY2025 EPS Estimates for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Raised by Analyst

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Smartsheet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.43). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Smartsheet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Smartsheet’s FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.99 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $43.36 on Monday. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $49.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -69.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,879,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 152,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 109,786 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,755,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $218,067.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $218,067.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $303,766.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 12,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,597.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,791 in the last three months. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

