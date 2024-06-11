FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hibbett in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.45 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.25. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $87.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hibbett’s current full-year earnings is $8.19 per share.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.01). Hibbett had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $447.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HIBB has been the topic of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.50 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a report on Friday, April 26th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.79.

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $87.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.47. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $34.96 and a 12 month high of $87.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hibbett by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 10,322 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Hibbett by 28.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Hibbett by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 15.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Hibbett by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 290,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,816,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

