FY2026 EPS Estimates for General Dynamics Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for General Dynamics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $17.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $17.37. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $14.55 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.63.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.5 %

GD opened at $294.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $209.25 and a 12 month high of $302.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,284,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,360,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,615,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,276 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 10,763.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 923,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,829,000 after purchasing an additional 915,091 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 3,645.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 558,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,048,000 after buying an additional 543,672 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

