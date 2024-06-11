FY2026 EPS Estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Increased by Atb Cap Markets

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Secure Energy Services in a report issued on Thursday, June 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.25.

Secure Energy Services Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$11.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.55. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$5.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.10. The firm has a market cap of C$3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$351.30 million. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 41.83%.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Secure Energy Services

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 12,107 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$137,356.34. In other news, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$8,302,496.78. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 12,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$137,356.34. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 873,914 shares of company stock worth $9,942,653. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

Featured Stories

