GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Acquired by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at $316,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 115.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 258,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $75.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GEHC. Argus lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

