Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Analysts at Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s previous close.
LAND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Land has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 250.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 12,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.
