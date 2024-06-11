Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Analysts at Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s previous close.

LAND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Land has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land stock opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54. The firm has a market cap of $473.09 million, a P/E ratio of 220.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.03. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $17.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 250.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 12,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.