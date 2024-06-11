Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 101.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,306 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Global Payments by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 136,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,349,000 after buying an additional 33,435 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Global Payments by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 22,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $2,601,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management lifted its position in Global Payments by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 186,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,712,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $97.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.59 and a 200-day moving average of $123.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $141.77.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

