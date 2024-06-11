Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,603,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,677,000 after acquiring an additional 726,633 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 295,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,335,000 after acquiring an additional 20,184 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

GSUS opened at $73.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.58.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

