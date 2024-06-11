Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) to Issue None Dividend of $0.05 on June 27th

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Sunday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Golub Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 86.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.2%.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

GBDC stock opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.85. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 53.05%. The firm had revenue of $164.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.61 million. Analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Bank of America raised Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James downgraded Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GBDC

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.