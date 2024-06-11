GP-Act III Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:GPATU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on June 18th

GP-Act III Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GPATU – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Tuesday, June 18th. GP-Act III Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 9th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During GP-Act III Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

GP-Act III Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GPATU opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. GP-Act III Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

About GP-Act III Acquisition

GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as GP Investments Acquisition Corp. II and changed its name to GP-Act III Acquisition Corp.

