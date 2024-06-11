GP-Act III Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:GPATU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on June 18th

GP-Act III Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GPATU – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Tuesday, June 18th. GP-Act III Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 9th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During GP-Act III Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
GP-Act III Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GPATU opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. GP-Act III Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $10.09.
About GP-Act III Acquisition
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GP-Act III Acquisition
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Our Comprehensive Risk Tolerance Assessment
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
Receive News & Ratings for GP-Act III Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP-Act III Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.