Greenridge Global Weighs in on Barfresh Food Group, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRFH)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Greenridge Global dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Barfresh Food Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Barfresh Food Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 121.51% and a negative net margin of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRFH opened at $1.82 on Monday. Barfresh Food Group has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in Barfresh Food Group stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Barfresh Food Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

