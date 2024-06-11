Grit Real Estate Income Group (LON:GR1T) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.25). Approximately 70,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 163,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.89, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 20.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £93.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.75 and a beta of 0.20.

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading Pan-African real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly US$ and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multi-national tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.

